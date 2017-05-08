Quatrro Announces the Launch of Their New Website for Offering Suite of Services to Small and Medium Businesses

ATLANTA, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro), a leading provider of cloud-based accounting and payroll services to mid-market clients, today announced the launch of its new website QuatrroBSS.com to cater to the needs of small and medium businesses across the US. The new website has been developed to offer a user-friendly interface with improved navigation and functionality while allowing small and medium businesses to access and buy a range of SMB specific services at the click of a button.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508918/Quatrro_Business_Support_Services_Logo.jpg )



Per Forrester, B2B buyer behavior has changed significantly over the past few years and today, about 75% of B2B buyers are comfortable buying services through online sales channels. Quatrro anticipated this trend early and had devised an effective digital strategy to surround small and medium businesses with a suite of services that cater to their needs. The innovative website built on the concept of the 'Click and Buy' model will complement Quatrro's existing Feet-on-Street (FOS) capabilities and empower it to become a preferred provider of back office services to mid-market companies.

Quatrro's new website encompasses this functionality by incorporating a built-in online store that enables end-to-end sales, from online registration to making a payment, without human intervention. The online sales channel will include several unique features including comprehensive search functionality to browse and find needed products, content personalization depending on diverse industry verticals and automated price calculation based on purchase volume and periodicity.

Commenting on the new website, Charles Harmornick, President, Quatrro Business Support Services,said, "The launch of the new website is a key component in our wider digital strategy, that focuses on leveraging online channels for enhancing overall business value for our clients beyond cost savings. In addition to the new website, Quatrro envisions further enhancing business value for small business owners by launching industry-specific online stores that will allow them to buy a range of services at affordable price points."

QuatrroBSS.comwill offer best-in-class solutions across Finance and Accounting, SMB Tech Support, HR & Payroll and Merchant Services to franchisors, franchisees, Managed Service Providers, Value Added Resellers and other small business owners across the US. In addition to providing 'click and buy' functionality, the website will serve as a repository of updated information on news and press releases, product launches, business activity, corporate milestones, events and career opportunities.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up at: http://www.quatrrobss.com/retail.

About Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro)

Quatrro Business Support Services, one of the leading businesses under the Quatrro brand, consists of a range of affordable business support services that are offered through the industry's first 'Click and Buy' interface on the cloud. Built on the innovative "Internet of Things" concept, the digital portal enables SMB clients to review, evaluate and buy a bundle of services off-the-shelf on a 24x7 basis.

Quatrro offers a broad range of platforms and cloud-based accounting services by leveraging industry leading accounting platforms designed to create economies of scale resulting in enhanced financial visibility, lower costs and improved business processes. Its client base includes more than 6500+ Small & Medium Businesses across auto parts, not-for-profit organizations , retail, healthcare, hospitality and restaurant industries, which include franchises of some of the most legendary and iconic brands in the country.

For more information, visithttp://www.quatrrobss.com.

