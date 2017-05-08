sensewhere LLC, a leading provider of indoor location solutions, introduces a new level of mobile location context for advertisers, retailers and app publishers around the world. The new Visit Confirmation service is part of the adwhere™ platform for location-based advertising and can be used by businesses globally to attribute retail store or other venue visits.

Using sensewhere's patented indoor positioning system and adwhere services, sensewhere interprets complex layers of information using big data and delivers the service based on individual users entering a geofence and dwelling in the area for a defined period of time, ultimately triggering a visit confirmation and supplying detailed analytics, such as visit counts by user and by venue for statistical insights.

Demonstrated using accurate indoor maps from Micello, mobile ads and offers for chosen areas are set in adwhere and the system detects when those locations are visited. In a typical retail mall, the confirmation accuracy rate exceeds 95% providing reliable results for mobile attribution and determining the effectiveness of mobile campaigns. Other benefits of the system's core technology include no requirements for additional beacon set up, installation or maintenance, simple tools for assigning actions that each geofence triggers, and a dashboard with analytics for reporting.

"Location-aware apps are set to triple by 2019 and indoor positioning is vital to providing complete location coverage," commented sensewhere's CEO, Rob Palfreyman, "The potential of our new Visit Confirmation service in the adwhere platform has so far been greeted with curiosity and excitement and we are working very hard to create new opportunities for big data and open doors to the next level of monetization for mobile."

Ankit Agarwal, CEO at Micello added: "sensewhere's Visit Confirmation service is an innovative use of Micello's indoor maps and data. Our indoor maps and data platform has comprehensive details required for accurate geofencing and attribution and the data is instantly available through our Platform APIs. We are also excited to welcome sensewhere to our growing Marketplace of product integrations and look forward to encouraging our global customers to implement the sensewhere adwhere platform."

The adwhere platform is being offered to venue owners, advertisers and app publishers and is now available for demonstration and implementation.

About sensewhere:

sensewhere's automatic crowdsourcing of data is based solely on location references gathered anonymously via available mobile devices and various transmitters within an indoor space. As the crowdsourcing continues, more transmitters are learned by the software and their locations are refined further providing higher mobile positioning accuracy.

