Mime et Moi Launches New Kickstarter Campaign Based on Interchangeable Heels

The Munich Start-up company, Mime et Moi, has developed a patented lever and footsole technology that allows an interchangeable heel on a woman's shoe to be changed into different shapes, sizes, height and color. Last years' successful Kickstarter campaign was the first phase and the company started delivering Europe-wide. This next campaign will allow Mime et Moi to start delivering world-wide, offering more shoe models and heel options that ever before. The success of this campaign and the achievement of our "Stretch Goals" will ensure that new shoe styles and heel options will continue to be offered.

Ready-to-change: the perfect companion the whole day through

One shoe, seven heels - thanks to the innovative height adjustment function. The heels, which vary in terms of height, shape, and color, can be swapped and fit easily into every handbag.

Interchangeable heels to suit every lifestyle

Click heels from Mime et moi are the masters of transformation. There are three heel heights to choose from, ranging from three to 10 cm. Thanks to the newly patented click system, every imaginable combination of heel and shoe is possible.

Handcraft meets high tech

With a sense for beauty, wear comfort, and functionality, the shoes are produced in Spain by a select manufacturer. Masters of the trade work with extreme precision and attention to detail, following the rules of traditional shoemaking, fused with our modern technology.

The shoes can be pre-ordered at Kickstarter under the following link: http://bit.ly/intpress

