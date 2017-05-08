RESTON, Va., 2017-05-08 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian today announced its 2017 Global and Regional Partners of the Year. This partner ecosystem is helping organizations across industries and around the globe accelerate meaningful digital transformation via the low-code Appian Platform. Appian's partners are leading the way, providing industry, solution and technology expertise to help customers disrupt their industries by leveraging Appian to modernize operations and optimize the customer experience.



"At Appian, we take great pride in our global partnerships that help drive digital transformation and enable businesses to quickly adapt to the latest challenges they are facing," said Mike Beckley, chief technology officer, Appian. "The companies recognized this week have greatly contributed to the Appian community. Not only as partners, but those who demonstrated innovative use of business applications - paving the way for great success across the Appian network."



Global and Regional Partner of the Year Winners:



-- Global Partner of the Year - KPMG -- Regional Partner of the Year - APAC Infosys -- Regional Partner of the Year (Mid-Market) - Bits in Glass -- Global Trusted Program: Partner of the Year - Vuram



"We are honored to be recognized as Appian's Global Partner of the Year," said Jerry Iacouzzi, Advisory principal, KPMG. "Our clients understand digital transformation is not optional. When executed with the right experience and the right tools, such as the Appian Platform, digital transformation is the key to competitive advantage. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Appian to deliver even greater value to our clients."



The Appian Platform leverages low-code technology to help businesses quickly expand innovative ideas into full-scale enterprise grade applications. Benefits include faster time-to-market, instant mobility, native cloud architecture, increased productivity, cost savings, incremental revenue, and improved customer engagement. From automating manual tasks to creating complex and sophisticated enterprise applications that affect the bottom line, the Appian Platform can serve as a vital component of a company's digital transformation strategy.



For more information on Appian, click here.



About Appian Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com.



For Information Contact: Ben Farrell VP, Corporate Communications +1 703.442.1067 ben.farrell@appian.com