RESTON, Va., 2017-05-08 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian is proud to announce its 2017 App Market Award winners, who were recognized at the Appian World Conference, held April 3-5, 2017 in San Francisco, CA. As the demand for enterprise-grade applications increase, these awards recognize the most innovative and effective partner-contributed solutions and components in the Appian App Market. The App Market is an online source for pre-built business solutions on the Appian platform, as well as tools and extensions to help build any application faster.



App Market Award Winners:



-- Princeton Blue's ConversationBot for Most Popular Component -? This solution delivers automated assistance to consumers through a chat interface to improve customer service efficiency. It received the highest number of votes in the component category at Appian World. -- Vuram's Asset Management System for Most Popular Application - This application provides a centralized repository for the management of fixed assets or intellectual property. It received the highest number of votes in the business application category at Appian World. -- Persistent Systems' Pitchbook for Best User Interface - Based on a combination of votes and Appian review, this application won the award for its use-case of creating personalized presentations using an interactive Appian user interface. This solution allows Sales teams to rapidly create Powerpoint presentations using templates with input based on regional requirements and an organization's product portfolio. -- Incessant's Customer On-Boarding for Best Overall Application - This Financial Services solution provides a highly configurable workflow and set of business rules, to enable business users to automate the customer on-boarding journey. It was awarded the best overall application based on a combination of votes and Appian review.



"This year's award winners are production-proven, extensible, and cutting-edge," said Michael Beckley, chief technology officer, Appian. "These are the virtues that distinguish the Appian App Marketplace from any other. Our partners have proven that cloud solutions built on the Appian Low Code Platform can rapidly adapt and scale to enterprise requirements."



