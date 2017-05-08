-- Customer reports productivity gains of 40 percent or higher and reduction in print processing time of up to 75 percent -- New 3DXpert Build Simulation module increases operational savings



PITTSBURGH, May 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the immediate bundling of its innovative 3DXpert™ software with all of its direct metal printers to streamline precision metal workflows for customers across applications and industries. The company also announced that 3DXpert is planned to include a new Build Simulation module that allows users to accurately verify and optimize their parts, designs and supports to uncover costly issues before sending parts to print.



The company's 3DXpert all-in-one software solution saves users significant time and money by eliminating the need for multiple software packages, while also delivering advanced and unique capabilities in print preparation, supports and structure optimization, slicing and post-processing.



Metal Technology Inc. (MTI), specializing in custom parts for aerospace, defense and medical applications, reduced print processing times by up to 75 percent and achieved productivity gains of 40 percent or higher using 3DXpert software and 3D Systems' ProX® DMP 320. "One of the main drivers for us to switch over to 3DXpert was that we can compress our workflow into a single solution," said Jason Stitzel, Director of Engineering, MTI. "We went from using at least three different software systems to get the final product to doing it all with one. 3DXpert removes the need to convert from a solid model to an STL, a process that inherently introduces issues and errors."



"Before we used 3DXpert, running a complicated part through a slicing engine took close to 20 hours to process, slice, run the parameters and create a build file. With 3DXpert, we could do the same build file in just four hours," Stitzel added.



Using 3DXpert's unique capabilities, customers will be able to increase productivity and lower cost of operations by:



-- Eliminating the need to convert files into mesh while improving data quality and integrity with the ability to natively work with CAD data (solid & surfaces/b-rep); -- Easily making changes at any stage using history based parametric CAD tools by working in a hybrid (Mesh, Solid and Lattice) modeling environment; -- Accelerating print time while maintaining part integrity using the patent-pending 3D Zoning capability, that allows customers to easily assign different print strategies to different areas of a part based on geometry features, and seamlessly merge them into a single scan-path; -- Minimizing part weight and material with lightning-fast creation and editing of micro lattices using structure optimization tools; -- Generating optimal scan-paths with unique printing strategies that take into account the design intent and part geometry; and -- Programming post-processing operations (e.g. drilling and milling) in the same software with no need to transfer data to a separate software.



"3DXpert is a real game changer for customers," said Ilan Erez, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Software, 3D Systems. "It's enabling customers to print high-quality, complex metal parts more efficiently and at a lower total cost of operation, all in one integrated software solution."



The new Build Simulation functionality helps customers avoid expensive trial and error iterations typically involved in validating designs, minimize build failures, reduce production time and prevent potential printer damage. 3DXpert's Build Simulation is planned for availability second half of 2017.



3D Systems will preview the new Build Simulation module of 3DXpert along with its entire range of end-to-end manufacturing solutions for aerospace, automotive, healthcare, dental, durable goods and entertainment at the RAPID + TCT 2017 trade show in Pittsburgh, PA, May 9-11, booth 2525.



