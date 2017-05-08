It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bonds (SDRO) for trading and official listing with effect from 10 May 2017: ISIN Name Yearly Payments Currency Maturity date nom per year interest DK0002038 NDACIBOR6OA21RF 0.0% 4 DKK 1 July 2021 587 DK0002038 0,5NDASDRO30 0.5% 4 DKK 1 October 2030 900 DK0002038 1,5NDASDRO40 1.5% 4 DKK 1 October 2040 827 DK0002038 2,0NDASDRO50 2.0% 4 DKK 1 October 2050 744 DK0002038 2,5NDASDROOA50 2.5% 4 DKK 1 October 2050 660 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



