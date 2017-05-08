XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Names Josephine Berisha Senior Vice President of Global Compensation and Benefits

GREENWICH, Conn. - May 8, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced the appointment of Josephine Berisha as senior vice president of global compensation and benefits. In this newly created role, she has responsibility for driving the company's strategy to deliver competitive benefits and pay to employees.

Ms. Berisha has more than two decades of senior experience creating compensation programs for multi-billion-dollar, global enterprises. She joins XPO Logistics from Morgan Stanley, where she served as head of compensation for over 55,000 employees in 43 countries. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from New York University and a master's degree in organizational psychology from Columbia University.

Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer for XPO Logistics, said, "Josephine's expertise will be invaluable in guiding XPO's compensation practices forward as our company continues to grow its global talent base of 89,000 employees. Her top priority is to ensure that our pay and benefits programs are market-competitive and reward top-notch performance."

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations.

