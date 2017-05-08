RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver will break ground in Richmond this month, providing new homes for 12 local families. Because of the contributions from hard working volunteers and donors, these deserving families are one step closer to achieving their dreams of homeownership.

"We are very thankful for the support from our community, which has helped make the Richmond build a reality," said Dennis Coutts, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver, "This is an exciting time for our partner families, who have been given a chance to build a better life for themselves."

Through the organization's homeownership model, hardworking families that would normally not qualify for a traditional mortgage are given a "hand-up." Contributing 500 hours of "sweat equity" as a commitment to Habitat Greater Vancouver, partner families are given an interest-free mortgage, with only 30% of their monthly income allotted to mortgage payments.

In order to move forward with the Richmond build and provide 12 local families with a safe, decent place to live, HFHGV needs the support of volunteers and donors. There are many ways to contribute and get involved in the Richmond build - to find out more about volunteer opportunities and ways to donate, click here.

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver

One of 58 Habitat for Humanity affiliates across Canada, Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver works with deserving families to build safe and affordable housing. To learn more, visit habitatgv.ca.

Contacts:

Dennis Coutts

CEO

Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver

dcoutts@habitatgv.ca



Stephani Baker

Director - Operations/Funds Development

Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver

604-681-5618

sbaker@habitatgv.ca



