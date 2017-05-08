KALAMAZOO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- ConcertoHealth, the leading provider of specialized primary care and supporting clinical services for complex, frail, elderly and dual-eligible patients, is expanding its presence in Michigan with the opening of a new clinical and administrative office in Kalamazoo. The office will serve as the clinical hub for the company's innovative Primary Care Support Services model in the Southwest Michigan Region.

"This will be a collaborative space where primary and specialty care clinical professionals and community-based behavioral health and social workers can meet with patients and their caregivers," said ConcertoHealth Michigan Medical Director Bobby Lee, MD.

Operating exclusively in value-based agreements, ConcertoHealth provides high-touch, individualized care for complex, frail, elderly and dual-eligible patients by deploying on-the-ground clinical staff and resources to extend the reach of primary care physicians (PCPs). ConcertoHealth's care model delivers patient support through a care team that includes nurse care managers, care coordinators, social workers, pharmacists, home-visiting doctors and dietitians. The team based in the Kalamazoo office will apply ConcertoHealth's hallmark patient-centric approach to comprehensive telephonic and field-based care, and will also offer network support to health plan partners' PCPs.

"The new office will offer a central location where our interdisciplinary care teams can come together to evaluate patient needs and improve coordination and quality of care, with the goal to provide the best possible patient outcomes," said Kellie J. Rice, executive director for the ConcertoHealth Michigan market. "We look forward to this new, central location and expansive office space that will allow us to welcome medical providers, support services, patients, and their caregivers."

Previously ConcertoHealth's Kalamazoo team was operating in a smaller, temporary space. The new office accommodating 90 positions expands ConcertoHealth's footprint in Michigan, which currently includes four Care Centers in the greater Detroit area.

The Kalamazoo office will be located at 6563 W. Main St. ConcertoHealth has invested approximately $400,000 in the new 14,500-sq. ft. space, which is scheduled to officially open on June 1.

About ConcertoHealth

ConcertoHealth Inc. is the leading provider of specialized primary care and supporting clinical services for complex, frail, elderly and dual-eligible patients. Operating exclusively in value-based agreements, ConcertoHealth provides high-touch, individualized care for patients, and also deploys wraparound clinical resources to extend the reach of primary care practices. This comprehensive medical management solution, elevated by Concerto's proprietary population health technology, improves overall healthcare quality and patient outcomes, benefitting payers and their provider networks. The company is headquartered in Irvine, Calif.

www.concertohealth.com