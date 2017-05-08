State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced that Dave Ireland will return to SSGA as the new global head of Defined Contribution. Based in Boston, Ireland will report to Barry F.X. Smith, head of the Americas Institutional Client Group.

"The defined contribution market continues to expand, both in size and complexity," said Smith. "Plan sponsors and the participants they serve face many challenges as they seek the shared goal of a financially secure retirement. This includes providing the right investment choices, educational tools and plan features that help participants reach their goals. It will also soon include providing choices that help them manage the income from their savings throughout retirement. Dave is a leader who has been helping clients meet these challenges for many years and we are pleased to have him re-join SSGA to help us make retirement work for everyone."

As the global head of Defined Contribution, Ireland will be responsible for advancing SSGA's industry-leading, $421 billion global defined contribution (DC) business1, including all business development activities, product development, thought-leadership, marketing, and retirement-related public policy advocacy. Ireland will lead a global team of more than 40 employees, located in Boston, London and San Francisco.

Ireland has more than 13 years of experience at SSGA maintaining a variety of roles such as head of US Consultant Relations, director of the North American Defined Contribution Sales and Strategy and senior investment strategist and portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation team, where he was actively involved in designing and distributing SSGA's industry-leading Target Retirement Funds. He most recently served as Director of Defined Contribution Distribution at Wellington Management, where he played a strategic role in building out its DC business.

About State Street Global Advisors

For nearly four decades, State Street Global Advisors has been committed to helping financial professionals and those who rely on them achieve their investment objectives. We partner with institutions and financial professionals to help them reach their goals through a rigorous, research-driven process spanning both active and index disciplines. We take pride in working closely with our clients to develop precise investment strategies, including our pioneering family of SPDR ETFs. With trillions* in assets under management, our scale and global footprint provide access to markets and asset classes, and allow us to deliver expert insights and investment solutions.

State Street Global Advisors is the investment management arm of State Street Corporation.

*Assets under management were $2.56 trillion as of March 31, 2017. AUM reflects approx. $33.33 billion (as of 3/31/2017) with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC serves as marketing agent; State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

