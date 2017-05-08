2017 Global Alzheimer Disease Drugs, Markets and Companies Report - Projections to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Alzheimer Disease - New Drugs, Markets and Companies" to their offering.

Research in Alzheimer's disease still aims at elucidating the basic pathomechanisms. Animal models are important for research, particularly in testing some of the potential therapeutic approaches. There is considerable research in progress at the various centers, some of which is funded by the National Institute of Aging of the National Institutes of Health.



Over 300 different compounds are at various stages of development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. These are classified and described. There are non-pharmacological approaches such as vagal nerve stimulation and cerebrospinal fluid shunting, which are in clinical trials. As of April 2017, the number of clinical trials of AD on US Government clinical trials web site was over 1900. Selected 234 clinical trials are listed, of which 165 are still in progress and 69 were discontinued for various reasons.



Alzheimer's disease market in the seven major markets is analyzed for the year 2015. Several new therapies are expected to be in the market and the shares of various types of approaches are estimated for the future up to the year 2025. As a background to the markets, pharmacoeconomic aspects of care of Alzheimer disease patients and patterns of practice are reviewed in the seven major markets.



Profiles of 143 companies involved in developing diagnostics and therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease are presented along with 92 collaborations. The bibliography contains over 910 publications that are cited in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Clinical Features, Epidemiology and Pathology



2. Diagnostic Procedures for Alzheimer Disease



3. Management of Alzheimer Disease



4. Research in Alzheimer Disease



5. Drug Discovery & Development for Alzheimer Disease



6. Markets & Finances of AD Care



7. Companies



8. References



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wcfmvb/alzheimer_disease

