As from May 9 2017, subscription rights (TR) issued by Advenica Aktiebolag (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 18, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: ADVE TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009888803 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 137405 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



As from May 9, 2017, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Advenica Aktiebolag (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ADVE BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009888811 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 137406 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB.



For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.