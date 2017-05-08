Chengdu: The New Global "Silicon Valley"

CHENGDU, China, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu, the mega central city in southwest China, is now bold in striding to an innovation and entrepreneurial center with international influence.

Aiming to realize its target, Chengdu will scramble to scale the heights of technological advances, attach more importance to the new momentum fostered by innovation, enhance the market's capability of gathering and distributing the elements of innovation, focus on the high-end of industry, embrace green GDP, striving to be the Silicon Valley in western China and taking the innovation and entrepreneurial as a powerful driving forces for the sustainable development of Chengdu.

Intel and Dell are among the first group of global renowned companies to take root in this city. Intel now has introduced its world-top "high-end testing technology" into the plant in Chengdu and Dell Chengdu Global Operation Centre has now become the operation centre with highest operating efficiency around the world, they are witnesses to the rise of Chengdu.

Over 278 Fortune Global 500 companies have made their dwellings in Chengdu with many more on the way due to the state-backed strategies to further develop the Silk Road Economic Belt, the Yangtze River Economic Zone and Tianfu New Area.

To further attract and converge batches of world-top scientists, engineers and leading personnel in innovation and entrepreneurship and create a world-class talents pool and the land for business development and realization of value for the sake of rapid growth of scientific and technical corporation and newly-established firm, Chengdu prioritizes the "human resources development" as its ensuring five-year development goal, pointing out the construction of a talents-oriented city with international competitiveness.

Chengdu has clearly put forward that Chengdu will provide more public resources and policy supports for young talents, create more opportunities for success and make "Chengdu drifters" become the fashion!

According to IBtimes.com, "Chengdu is a hub of sorts for a lot of tech manufacturing. Somewhere between one-third and one-half of all iPads sold around the world are assembled in Chengdu, while about half of Intel's microchips are also made in this city. But the city is striving to be more than just a manufacturer, but a Silicon Valley of sorts. 'Software Park' is intended to focus more on innovation rather than immediate money-making schemes."

The new round "Western Development" Program for helping to spark the recent entrepreneurial surge because it enabled, "Startups one-year interest-free loans, giving them incentive to put down roots in Chengdu."

To fuel the city's entrepreneur goal driven endeavor and convenience, in 2016 during the 22nd World Route Development Forum, the Chengdu city government alongside Sichuan Province Airport Group, signed agreements with six airlines to pave the way for nine non-stop air routes.

Tewolde GebreMariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, called Chengdu a perfect destination due to its large population and good geographical location.

"The new route will open a gateway to western China. I hope it will further boost the bilateral development between Asia and Africa in tourism, trade and investment," he said.

Adrian Newton, an executive at UBM EMEA - organizer of the forum, said, "The opening of the nine new international routes will further improve its status as an international aviation hub," he said.

Chengdu has set up 95 international routes, covering the first tiers cities like London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, San Francisco and Melbourne.

In 2016, the passenger throughput of Chengdu Shuangliu Airport hit 46.04 million person-time, which made the airport the largest air transportation hub in China's central and western region. Experts expect annual passenger volume in Chengdu to reach well over 60 million travelers by 2020 and the city plan's in building a new airport are well on their way and are optimistic on completing the airport by 2019. to further bolster the innovation flame.

The 3rd China (Chengdu) Global Innovation Entrepreneurship Fair will be held on May 10th - May 12th, 2017 at Chengdu Century City International Convention and Exhibition Center Chengdu, China. The entire fair will include 3 different activities that will make up the whole session: exhibition, project roadshow and the 2017 China Western Financial Center Forum.

2016 GIEF brought over 70,000 participants and a tremendous vitality to the city's innovation and entrepreneurship. Last year, 3,000 projects were completed bringing in an estimated value of RMB 16 billion. This tripled 2015 fair results and 2017 aims even higher.

Aiming to be always bigger and greater, 2017 China (Chengdu) Global Innovation Entrepreneurship Fair will seek to target industries that include: Intelligent Manufacturing, Visual Reality, UAV, Medical instruments, Intelligent Traffic, Robots and New Materials.

The generative fair is back to creating an important platform for innovation and entrepreneur international communication, that is making Chengdu the standard for cities in pursuit of tech start-up marvels.

Chengdu, a super lager central city of West China with 16 million people, pushes the innovation as the driving forces for the city development, accelerates the establishment of an innovation and entrepreneur center for the modern world, seeks to be the new global "Silicon Valley".