Latest market data from analysts shows that Huawei shipped the most inverters last year, followed by Sungrow, while SMA, Huawei and SolarEdge pulled in the most revenue worldwide.

German inverter specialist SMA has clung once again to top spot in the latest IHS Markit Global 2016 PV Inverter Rankings with 14% of all revenue share last year. This figure represents a very slight increase on its 2015 global share despite SMA still being unable to make any significant inroads into the huge Chinese market, IHS Markit solar research manager Cormac Gilligan told pv magazine.

"In managing to post a slight increase in revenue share, particularly in a competitive market with falling prices, and with limited exposure in China, SMA's performance in 2016 was very good," Gilligan said.

Hot on SMA's heels was China's Huawei, which - just like in 2015 - grabbed the second-highest global share of revenue and maintained top position in terms of shipments. Israeli firm SolarEdge built on a strong 2015 to place third in 2016's revenue chart (up from fourth place in 2015), with China's Sungrow in fourth place and Japanese central inverter specialist TMEIC in fifth place.

"Both SolarEdge and TMEIC have had an excellent year," said Gilligan. "SolarEdge maintained its strong position in the U.S. residential sector while also continuing to operate a very broad customer base in residential and small commercial markets globally." TMEIC built upon its leading ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...