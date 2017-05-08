

The Board of Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT is pleased to announce that the results of the Tender Offer are as follows:



+-----------------------+-----------------------+---------------------------+ | Number of acceptances | Number of Shares held | % of Issued Share Capital | +-----------------------+-----------------------+---------------------------+ | 411 | 10,134,389 | 26.46 | +-----------------------+-----------------------+---------------------------+



This includes a small number of Shareholders whose forms were sent in between the closing date of 2 May 2017 and 8 May 2017, which were accepted at the discretion of the Board.



The Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share tendered is currently being finalised and independently reviewed. Payments for all Shareholders who had accepted the Tender Offer are expected to be made on 12 May 2017 or shortly thereafter during the week commencing 15 May 2017.



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



