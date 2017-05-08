sprite-preloader
Montag, 08.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,972 Euro		+3,479
+9,04 %
WKN: 566039 ISIN: US1897541041 Ticker-Symbol: COY 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COACH INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COACH INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,286
41,511
16:47
41,27
41,52
16:47
08.05.2017 | 15:45
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Kate Spade & Company to Coach, Inc. for $18.50 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders - KATE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Kate Spade & Company (NYSE: KATE) stock prior to May 8, 2017.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Kate Spade to Coach, Inc. (NYSE: COH) for $18.50 in cash per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://zlk.9nl.com/kate-spade-kate

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE