Bluebee Appoints Two Independent Board Members

Bluebee Holding BV, a leading provider of high performance genomics solutions, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Lars Kongsbak has been appointed as an independent director, and Nicolas Roelofs will become Chairman of the Board.

About Nicolas H Roelofs

An Industrial Advisor with Nordic Capital LTD, he has gained significant experience from the life science industries over the last 30 years especially in international business.

Previously he was at Agilent Technologies Inc. Life Sciences Group where, as President, he realized a number of acquisitions, including that of Dako. He oversaw the restructuring of the company and was responsible for delivering organic company growth well above the market average.

"Bluebee is at a special point in its development both as a business and as an organization," said Nicolas Roelofs. "I look forward to contributing to the future direction and growth of Bluebee, using my knowledge and past experiences. I am particularly excited that Hans and the team share my passion for building a successful and positive culture."

About Lars Kongsbak

Involved with several life science companies where Lars has strong skills and a proven track record in drafting strategies, based on customer, market and technology inputs, and improving profitability. He has gained significant experience, including as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Virogates A/S and as CEO and President of Exiqon A/S. He has been responsible for efficient international commercialization and company growth, a successful IPO and many out-licensing deals.

"There is a strong need in the market for a secure platform for genetic analysis and easy retrieval of raw and analyzed genetic data. This is not served well today and I strongly believe that Bluebee can make a difference in this market," said Lars Kongsbak. "Also, the strategy of serving the end-users through third parties is brilliant, secure cloud solutions, as mentioned above, are not trivial and outsourcing to specialists like Bluebee allows the focus to stay on understanding the samples.""

These appointments complement Bluebee's Board of Directors with past accomplishments clearly demonstrating the considerable creative negotiation skills and innovative approach.

"We conducted an exhaustive search for people who would further strengthen our board's breadth of talent and background, and we are delighted to have identified such outstanding individuals," said Hans Cobben CEO of Bluebee. "Both Nick Roelofs and Lars Kongsbak will bring a unique perspective and tremendous depth of experience and knowledge, especially in building a global business across both developed and emerging markets."

