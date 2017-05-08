Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2017) - Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials, (TSXV: NNO) (FSE: LBMB) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) today announced that the construction of its pilot plant is now complete, commissioning of equipment began in April and demonstration of its patented technology is underway. Mr. Blondal also confirmed that Nano One has begun receiving contribution payments for its pilot project from the Automotive Supplier's Innovation Program (ASIP) of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).