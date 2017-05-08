SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Energy Storage North America (ESNA) today issued a call for nominations for the 2017 ESNA Innovation Awards. The Innovation Awards are presented annually for excellence and impact in energy storage. This year, ESNA will honor projects that are accelerating the efficient, customer-centric, clean and resilient "Energy Transition."

Key evaluation criteria include transforming the storage ecosystem, opening new markets, tapping into multiple value streams, overcoming operational challenges, and increasing grid reliability and resiliency.

To be eligible for an award, a project must be a stationary or mobile grid energy storage system in North America that is installed and fully operational on or before June 1, 2017. Nominations will be accepted in three categories:

Centralized

Distributed: commercial, industrial or residential

Mobility: transportation, electric vehicles, and enabling infrastructure

Winners will be recognized during an Awards Ceremony that will take place at the San Diego Convention Center on August 9, 2017.

Nominations are also open for the 2017 ESNA Champion Awards in two categories: Policymaker and Utility. ESNA Champion Awards honor the work of individuals within these key industry areas who have made exceptional contributions to the field of energy storage.

"The energy transition is happening globally as markets adapt, technologies emerge and consumers engage -- and energy storage is playing an essential role," said Janice Lin, Energy Storage North America Conference Chair. "This year's ESNA awards will recognize the storage champions and projects that are accelerating this inevitable shift to greater efficiency, power system resiliency, and market-based success."

The deadline to submit nominations for ESNA Awards is June 2, and finalists in each category will be notified later in June when voting opens.

Energy Storage North America is the largest gathering of energy storage leaders, policymakers, utilities and energy users, bringing over 2,000 industry professionals to San Diego on August 8-10. Early-bird conference registration ends July 9 -- register now and save $200.

About Energy Storage North America

Energy Storage North America is the largest conference, exhibition and networking event for the North American energy storage industry. Now in its fifth year, ESNA connects developers, energy users, utilities and policymakers to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient grid. ESNA 2017 will take place August 8-10 in San Diego, California. Visit www.esnaexpo.com to learn more.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3136839



Media Contact

Courtney Scott

Trevi Communications for Energy Storage North America

Email Contact

978.750.0333



