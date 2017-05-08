TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE May 8, 2017 at 4:45 p.m.



Technopolis Oyj - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Haapamäki, Jorma Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: Technopolis Plc LEI: 7437006RQ75X47DYK279



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437006RQ75X47DYK279_20170504122930_3 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 05.05.2017 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006886 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 3905 Unit price: 3,22623 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 3905 Volume weighted average price: 3.22623 EUR



Technopolis Plc



Further information:



Outi Raekivi Director, Legal Affairs Tel. +358 50 3039 393



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Main news media www.technopolis.fi



Technopolis provides the best addresses for success in six countries in the Nordic-Baltic region. The company develops, owns and operates a chain of 20 smart business parks that combine services with flexible and modern office space. The company's core value is to continuously exceed customer expectations by providing outstanding solutions to 1,700 companies and their 50,000 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Russia and Lithuania. The Technopolis Plc share (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.