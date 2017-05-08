SARASOTA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- TimeSet, a social discovery and global exploration app, is proud to announce their partnership with John Calipari, Head Coach for the University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Team, as brand ambassador.

Coach Calipari is a "players-first" basketball coach with a penchant for helping people reach their dreams. Through the partnership, the TimeSet app provides a unique platform for social visionary Calipari, not only to share what he is currently doing, but also to broadcast his future goals in all aspects of his life through the app's bucket list feature.

The TimeSet app offers users a place to share their future plans and dreams with the world all in one place and in real time with a "Bucket List" feature where users can reach out to others with similar interests. Now, the public will be able to follow their dreams and interests through Calipari's bucket lists, interacting and adding to them and furthering the reach of his personal, career and philanthropic ambitions.

"The Big Blue Nation knows that when I get involved in these types of things, I always ask two things: One, is anyone else doing it? And two, how can we use this to be more transparent and to give our fans a better idea of how we do things at Kentucky?" says Coach Calipari. "When I sat down and really looked into this, it gives us another way and another platform of showing what we're about at Kentucky and where we're headed. It's a unique way to let our fans in and will even give me a personal list -- a bucket list, if you will -- to help guide myself. And then I loved the fact that this is something new and something no one else is doing yet. Now I know that will change once our fans get a hold of it, but we take pride in being the first to do something when it's something special like this."

Coach John Calipari is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and has guided six teams to the Final Four, led one to a national championship and helped 39 players earn selection in the NBCA Draft during his 24-year college-coaching career. In addition to coaching college basketball, Calipari is Founder of the Calipari Foundation, whose mission is to provide physical, educational, and developmental needs of people and communities, while encouraging and equipping others to do the same.

"As someone who has so many notable career and lifetime achievements and who puts so much emphasis on helping others, Coach Cal is an incredible partner for TimeSet," says Founder and CEO, Leo Riza. "With the app's exclusive bucket list feature and Coach Cal's enthusiasm, we will be able to empower more people to set and reach their future goals with TimeSet."

TimeSet provides the ability to upload and stack images and videos chronologically to a global map, allowing users to share places they've visited, restaurants they've eaten at, pictures they've taken, items they've purchased and past accomplishments. The exclusive capability of the TimeSet app, the bucket lists, also allows the user to lay out future things they want to do, places to visit, things to acquire and any other future aspirations they may have. Consumers can create their own bucket lists with images that represent each goal, as well as follow, direct message and engage with other users' lists and images.

The free mobile app is available for download for consumers with iPhone and Android phones in the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store, or by visiting http://www.timeset.com/.

About TimeSet

TimeSet is a free mobile social discovery and global exploration app, which allows users to pin photos to geographic locations and create and share bucket list items, making it easier to explore new travel destinations and experiences throughout the world.

About Coach Calipari

A "players-first" coach with a penchant for helping people reach their dreams, John Calipari, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, has guided six teams to the Final Four, led one to a national championship and helped 39 players get selected in the NBA Draft during his 24-year college coaching career. Only the second coach in NCAA history to lead three different schools to the Final Four, he has racked up more than 600 victories, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances, and numerous national Coach of the Year honors. He has coached four No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks, twice as many as any other coach. Author of five books, including the New York Times Best Seller "Players First: Coaching from the Inside Out," Calipari is a master of communication and maximizing talent.

TimeSet

Peter Scalise

516-448-6009

pete@timeset.com



