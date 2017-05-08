Mobile World Congress 2017 Barcelona, Spain - Behind the Exhbition Stand Walls - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of EJL Wireless Research's new report "Mobile World Congress 2017 Barcelona, Spain "Behind the Wall" Trade Show Series" to their offering.

The report reviews the wireless products that were shown to analysts at the events, customers, and other VIPs who were allowed into the private areas of the exhibition stands. The analysis is a compilation of images and our opinions about the products.



This report covers the Top 4 wireless network equipment manufacturers:



- Ericsson

- Huawei Technologies

- Nokia

- ZTE Corporation



Key Products Analyzed:



- 4x4 MIMO FDD/TDD 4.5G Remote Radio Units

- Massive MIMO FDD/TDD-LTE 4.9G Antenna/Radios (Sub-6GHz and Millimeterwave)

- 5G RAN Equipment-gNodeBs and Radios

- Microwave/Millimeterwave Backhaul Radios

- In-Building Wireless Small Cell Solutions



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tfwc99/mobile_world

