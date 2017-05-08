HASTINGS, MI--(Marketwired - May 08, 2017) - Hastings Mutual Insurance Company, an award-winning, regional Property/Casualty insurance carrier serving six Midwest states welcomes Eshwar Pastapur as Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer. Eshwar is replacing Tim Bremer, former Vice President of Information Technology, who retired the end of April. Tim had been with the Hastings Mutual for four years.

Pastapur started at Hastings Mutual in the beginning of April and has a history of proven success in Information Technology with 24+ years of experience.

"Eshwar brings significant Information Technology and insurance industry experience to Hastings Mutual," said Joe Babiak, president and CEO of Hastings Mutual. "We are pleased to welcome Eshwar to our organization."

Pastapur comes to Hastings Mutual from Lake Zurich, Illinois. He has spent the past 11 years in the insurance industry as the Chief Information Officer for Trustmark Companies Voluntary Benefits division and Vice President of Information Technology for Horacemann Insurance.

"I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful company," said Pastapur. "Hastings Mutual is on the cusp of entering into its next phase of technology leadership and I am honored to be part of this transition."

Pastapur received a Master of Engineering, Computer Science degree from Motilal Nehru Institute of Technology in Allahabad, India. In addition, he holds his Six Sigma Black Belt. He is a 2012 CIO 100 Award honoree for creating business value through the innovative use of technology and was also recognized in 2016 by CIO Magazine and Drexel University's Analytics 50 program as honoree for implementing innovative analytics solutions for business challenges.

About Hastings Mutual Insurance Company

Hastings Mutual Insurance Company is an award-winning, A. M. Best: A (Excellent) rated, regional Property Casualty insurance company. Hastings Mutual operates in six the Midwestern states of Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The company, based in Hastings, Michigan, was founded in 1885. Hastings Mutual writes commercial, farm, and personal lines business through a network of independent insurance agents. For more information about Hastings Mutual visit the company website at www.hastingsmutual.com or find them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Vicki Loll

Hastings Mutual Insurance Company

404 E. Woodlawn Ave.

Hastings MI 49058

Phone: (269) 948-1611

Email address: vloll@hastingsmutual.com