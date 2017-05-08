North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis Holdings Highlights Share Price Enhancement Potential

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) today released a letter to shareholders from CEO Steven Rash to highlight the anticipated share price enhancement potential from the pending acquisition of a controlling interest in USMJ by American Cannabis Innovations Conglomerated ("ACI") announced last week.

Dear Shareholders -

After months of planning, last week the soon anticipated transaction with American Cannabis Conglomerated ("ACI") was announced. By the end of this month, we expect for ACI to acquire the controlling interest in USMJ.

ACI is a private equity backed rollup founded to combine a variety of leading young cannabis companies with complimentary offerings and synergistic operations. As one of the first two companies to be acquired into the rollup, USMJ management will play a key roll in ACI.

USMJ Share Price Enhancement Potential

The goal of the ACI is to improve the market capitalization value of otherwise undervalued cannabis sector companies by 1) improving operating efficiencies made possible through the combination of multiple operations under one roof and 2) improving the terms on growth capital resources with investment that does not come with excessive downward pressure on share prices.

No Reverse Split and No New Common Shares To Be Issued

Since the announcement last week, the Company has received a number of calls and emails from shareholders concerned about various possible impacts to their current share positions. One shareholder was worried that their shares would no longer be traded public. USMJ common shares will remain publicly traded on the OTC Markets. A reverse split of the common stock is NOT a required term of the ACI transaction. ACI is acquiring a control block of preferred shares that do not trade publicly. No new common shares are being issued as part of the ACI transaction. We sincerely anticipate the ACI acquisition of USMJ control to enhance the value of USMJ common stock.

Stay tuned for a number of exciting updates corresponding to the ACI transaction to be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

Steven Rash

CEO

North American Cannabis Holdings

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

