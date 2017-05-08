Allegis Global Solutions and SmashFly Technologies Partner to Bring Benefits of Modern Recruitment Marketing Software to the Enterprise

AGS' Customers Now Have Access to Industry-Leading Technology Designed to Help Find and Hire the Right People Faster and Smarter

HANOVER, Maryland and CONCORD, Massachusetts, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), a workforce solutions and talent acquisition partner, and SmashFly Technologies, the leading Recruitment Marketing platform provider, have partnered to bring SmashFly's award-winning recruitment marketing software to AGS's global recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) customer base. With the addition of SmashFly's Enterprise Recruitment Marketing Platform, AGS can now proactively market its RPO customer brands to active and passive job candidates through every recruiting channel (including career sites, social media, email and digital) using modern marketing automation technology and practices. Several of AGS's RPO clients, including Vyaire, a global leader in the delivery of anesthesia and respiratory care solutions, have already added SmashFly's platform to their recruiting strategies.

With its RPO solution, AGS acts as an extension of its clients' HR departments, overseeing all or part of the talent acquisition spectrum, from sourcing and interviewing to onboarding and training. RPO solutions optimize an organization's workforce, reduce operational costs and risks, drive productivity and increase ROI. In one recent RPO engagement, AGS filled 300 positions in 300 days (65 days fewer than the service level agreement) and ultimately saved the client $3.7 million in the first year of the contract.

Through SmashFly's Enterprise Recruitment Marketing Platform, AGS will bring even more value to its clients. According to Aptitude Research Partners'2017 Recruitment Marketing Index, "By investing in a Recruitment Marketing Platform, organizations are seeing significant business impact: 2X more likely to have a positive candidate experience, 2X more likely to improve their Net Promoter scores and 3X more likely to have 'quality of hire' above competitive benchmarks." One of SmashFly's customers recently reported a 48 percent reduction in yearly cost per hire, converted and filled 24 percent more roles, 152 percent increase in tracked referrals and 126 percent increase in applications with real-time metrics.

SmashFly's Recruitment Marketing software helps recruiters create relationships with people earlier to better determine fit before they apply, and its analytics capabilities tracks all the sources of influence, from first attraction to hire, along the candidate journey from one dashboard. The platform's features are customizable, and its configurable analytics dashboards and real-time reports track every candidate touchpoint and recruiting channel so AGS and its customers can see with simplicity and clarity where they should be targeting their efforts and optimizing their strategy.

Randy Gulian,Executive Vice President and General Manager, RPO, Allegis Global Solutions:

"AGS and SmashFly share a vision to match organizations with outstanding people and deliver client-focused solutions that make a difference. Through our new partnership, we're giving our RPO customers immediate access to the only Recruitment Marketing platform that has the scalability, reliability and security repeatedly proven in the enterprise market. SmashFly's software spans the entire talent lifecycle, which means our RPO customers can focus on mobilizing innovation while we ensure they always have access to the exceptional people who drive it."

Mike Hennessy, Founder & CEO, SmashFly Technologies:

"We're incredibly excited about our new partnership with AGS because of its innovative approach to world-class RPO services. With the addition of SmashFly's Recruitment Marketing software, AGS' RPO customers now have access to a true best-of-breed approach - technology that intelligently automates relationship building with the right people and maximizes recruiting investments, and innovative RPO services that optimize every facet of their talent acquisition and human resources strategies."

About Allegis Global Solutions

Allegis Global Solutions is founded on a culture that is passionate about transforming the way the world acquires talent by delivering client-focused solutions that make a difference for businesses worldwide. From refining how you manage your contingent workforce to strengthening your employer brand to recruit top talent, our integrated solutions drive the business results you're after. As an industry leader, we draw upon decades of experience to design innovative tools, products and processes. We develop competitive practices that position organizations for growth and we deliver the insight needed to succeed in today's global marketplace.

About SmashFly Technologies

SmashFly's Enterprise Recruitment Marketing Platform and Services proactively markets an employer brand and jobs through every recruiting channel using marketing automation technology and modern marketing practices. It empowers companies to attract the right people to their organization using the art and science of fit, enabling companies to generate leads and nurture relationships to hire faster and more cost-effectively. Learn more at www.smashfly.com and follow us on Twitter @SmashFly.

