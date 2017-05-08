OSLO, NORWAY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Oslo Bors: NEXT) today announced it received an order from a Tier 1 semiconductor company worth $150,000, as its first order with NEXT, which is already shipping the first volumes.

NEXT said the new client is working on several projects where a large size secure fingerprint sensor is needed and the sensor works for close to 100 per cent of the user base.

NEXT CEO Ritu Favre said, "The order is a result of a 12-month design and qualification process. The applications targeted are Access Control and Government ID segments. NEXT's unique combination of large size and low cost fingerprint sensor are a perfect fit. We look forward to close cooperation with innovative partners like this Tier 1 company."

ABOUT NEXT Biometrics: Enabled by its patented NEXT Active Thermal principle, NEXT Biometrics (www.NextBiometrics.com) offers high quality area fingerprint sensors at a fraction of the prices of comparable competitors. A wide range of product formats, including smartcards, notebooks, time & attendance, usb-sensors, smartcard readers, secure tokens and access control systems and many more are targeted.

NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA is a publicly-listed company headquartered in Oslo, Norway and with sales, support and development subsidiaries in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague and Shanghai. Media and Investor contacts for NEXT Biometrics are Ritu Favre (CEO), Ritu.Favre@NEXTbiometrics.com, Tore Etholm Idsoe (former CEO), Tore.Idsoe@NEXTbiometrics.com and Knut Stalen (CFO), Knut.Stalen@NEXTbiometrics.com.

