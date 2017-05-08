Object Management Group:

WHO: BeePMN, BOC Group, Camunda, CaseAgile LLC, itp commerce, Omny Link, Signavio, Trisotech, W4 (current list of vendors)

WHAT: BPMN in Action event will feature a live demonstration showcasing the iterative elaboration and interchange of a Business Process Modeling Notation™ (BPMN™) model, based on the Object Management Group BPMN standard, using respective tools of Business Process Modeling practitioners. Meet some of the creators and innovators supporting this most widely adopted business process standard. Cocktails and light snacks will be served. Admission is complimentary but registration is required.

WHEN: Monday 5 June 2017 from 5:00 pm 7:30 pm (17:00 19:30 CEST)

WHERE: Radisson Blu Hotel

47 Rue Du Fosse Aux Loups

Brussels, B-1000

This complimentary event is part of the OMG Technical Meeting, 5-9 June 2017 in Brussels, Belgium.

About OMG

The Object Management Group (OMG) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium with representation from government, industry and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and an even wider range of industries. OMG's modeling standards enable powerful visual design, execution and maintenance of software and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

