CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV) announced today that the Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire world renowned Chinese medical software company, Shanghai based Vital Strategic Research Institute (VSRI). VSRI is a medical research firm with a long history of expertise in design, clinical trials and global research. VSRI has collaborated with pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The Company sees VSRI as a major opportunity in the world's largest country and second largest consumer market. VSRI has websites in both English and Chinese.

http://www.vitalstrategic.com/collaborators.html

http://www.vitalstrategic.com.cn/Home/cooperatingagency

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "I am extremely pleased that we have been able to locate a company with both the technology and quality of the Vital Strategic Research Institute. We believe this adds tremendous credibility to our Company. I have promised VSRI that our team will begin work with them within a week."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the medical community, including the legal medical cannabis industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

