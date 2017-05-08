Global Projector Market 2017-2021: Corporate Use of Projectors Expected to Drive the Market with Approx 12 Million Conference Rooms Globallly - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global projector market to grow at a CAGR of 9.61% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global projector market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of projectors around the world. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The advent of laser projectors ensures that even small portal projectors can project images and videos with high brightness. Embedded pico projectors are expected to dominate the pico projector segment as there is increased demand for flexible devices that consume less space and are affordable. Also, embedded pico projectors are becoming an important platform for augmented reality, the upcoming technology in electronic devices.

One trend in market is introduction of interactive projectors. Interactive projectors are similar to interactive whiteboards, wherein the projectors are the interactive device and can be used on any surface. There is no need for a whiteboard, and the computer's display can be projected on any surface, and the user can control the computer through a stylus, pen, or fingers. Interactive devices (interactive projectors, interactive whiteboards, and interactive flat panel displays) have now become the most important part of a classroom in the education sector.



According to the report, one driver in market is emerging use of projectors in corporate sector. There are around 12 million conference rooms globally, which drives the demand for projectors in the corporate sector. Projectors incorporate user-friendly interactive software that requires very little time to set up. The presenter that uses the interactive projectors can create drawings in vibrant colors by using a stylus.



Further, the report states that one challenge in market is popularity of large area display. The growth in the global large area displays market is largely dependent on the revenue generated from the sales of both large area LCD and large area organic light-emitting diode (OLED)/ active matrix light organic light emitting diode (AMOLED) displays. Though the unit shipment of large area LCDs declined in 2016, the shipment area in millions of square meters increased by 2.39% compared with 2015. This is because of the emerging trend of using large screen in products such as notebooks, tablets, and particularly ultra-high-definition (UHD) TVs.

Key vendors



Canon

Epson

JVC

Sony

Other prominent vendors



3M

AAXA Technologies

ACER

AIPTEK International

BenQ

HITACHI Digital Media Group

Light Blue Optics

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

WowWee Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by technology



Part 08: Market segmentation by type



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



