Infertility Treatment Market Worth 2.05 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research report "Infertility Treatment Market by Procedure (ART, Artificial Insemination, IVF, Surrogacy, Fertility Surgery), Product (Instruments, Media, Accessories), Patient Type (Male), End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Cryobanks) - Global Forecasts to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', this report studies the market over the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The Infertility Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 2.05 Billion by 2022; growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2017 to 2022.

Browse 70 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 169 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Infertility Treatment Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/infertility-treatment-devices-market-43497112.html

Based on procedure, the Infertility Treatment Market is segmented into assisted reproductive technology (ART), artificial insemination (AI), fertility surgeries, and other procedures (including egg freezing, sperm freezing, and embryo freezing). In 2016, the ART segment accounted for the largest share of the Infertility Treatment Market, by procedure, owing to increasing infertility and rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders (leading to decline in the fertility rate), technological innovations in the field of IVF, growing adoption of procedures like surrogacy by same-sex couples, and the high success rate of ART procedures. The ART market is further sub segmented into in vitro fertilization (IVF), and surrogacy. The IVF segment holds the largest share in the ART market. The large share of the IVF segment can be attributed to the high success rate associated with the procedure and growing awareness & social acceptance of this method.

On the basis of product, the Infertility Treatment Market is segmented into instruments, media & consumables, and accessories. The instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the market, in 2016. The instruments segment is further sub segmented into eight products, namely, incubators, micromanipulator systems, imaging & laser systems, ovum aspiration pumps, sperm analyzers, incubators, workstations, and gas analyzers. The imaging systems product segment commanded the largest share of the instruments market in 2016, owing to factors such as increasing use of imaging systems in various infertility treatment procedures and technological advancements by key players in imaging modalities.

On the basis of patient type, the Infertility Treatment Market is segmented into male patients and female patients. In 2016, the female patients segment accounted for the largest market share, primarily due to the decreasing female fertility rates and the availability of a wide range of treatment options.

Based on end user, the Infertility Treatment Market is segmented into fertility centers, hospitals & clinics, research institutes, and cryobanks.

North America dominated the global Infertility Treatment Market in 2016, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as emerging Asian countries, including China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, are expected to offer high growth opportunities for market players. The key factors influencing the growth of the Asia-Pacific market include a rise in medical tourism in Asian countries, rapid increase in healthcare expenditure, and continuous decline in fertility rates among the male and female population.

In 2016, The Cooper Companies Inc. (U.S.), Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Vitrolife AB (Sweden), and Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) dominated the global Infertility Treatment Market. Other prominent players include Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), Irvine Scientific (U.S.), and The Baker Company, Inc. (U.S.).

