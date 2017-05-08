DEADLINE TODAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Investors in NantHealth, Inc. -- Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2017 -- NH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of NantHealth, Inc. ("NantHealth") (NASDAQ: NH) (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering on or about June 1, 2016 ; and/or (2) between June 1, 2016 and March 6, 2017 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the securities class action lawsuit Shafik v. NantHealth, Inc., et al. (Case No. 2:17-cv-01940-DMG-SS) in the USDC for the Central District of California. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra/nanthealth-inc?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Company founder Patrick Soon-Shiong had donated funds through nonprofit organizations to the University of Utah for the purpose of funneling those funds back into NantHealth; (2) that, as such, the Company and Soon-Shiong participated in the violation of federal tax laws - exposing the Company to possible civil and criminal liability; (3) that the Company improperly recorded orders received from the University of Utah as GPS Cancer test orders; and (4) that, as a result, the Company reported false and inflated GPS Cancer order figures for the third quarter of 2016.

If you suffered a loss in NantHealth you have until May 8, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

