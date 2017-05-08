A tariff of MDL 1.90 ($0.10)/kWh will be granted for the first time to a 41 kW PV system planned by local developer Opal-Succes SRL. Furthermore, the authority has granted special tariffs to three wind projects totaling 6.5 MW. The country's new legislation on renewables came into force at the end of March.

