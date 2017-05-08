The Clean Energy Finance Corp. (CEFC) will provide AU$60 million ($44.5 million) in financing to RATCH-Australia to turn an idled coal-fired plant in Collinsville, Queensland, into a 42.5 MW solar array.The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is also offering AU$9.5 million ($7 million) to back development of the AU$100 million project. Upon completion, the installation will generate enough electricity to cater to the needs of 15,000 households. The construction phase will create roughly 70 jobs, according to a statement on the CEFC's website. "We have been working on redevelopment options for the site for a really long time and it is great to finally see one of these options come to life," said Anthony Yeates, executive general manager of business development for RATCH-Australia. "Finance from the CEFC and ARENA's funding have helped us repurpose a disused site which receives optimal sunshine, and can take advantage of existing infrastructure." Sydney-based electricity distributor Alinta Energy has agreed to buy up to 70% of the electricity generated at the Colinsville site. Gloria Chan, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...