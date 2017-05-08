

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) said that the year has continued well and its expectation of delivering stronger financial performance this year is unchanged. it remains confident of achieving its medium term objective of consistent mid-single digit organic top line growth and 100bps of organic operating margin in the three years ending fiscal 2019.



Diageo stated that it will hold an Investor Conference in London beginning with an evening reception on 8 May 2017, followed by a full day of presentations on 9 May.



