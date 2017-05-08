

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., has taken Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to task for his remarks regarding the role U.S. values play in setting foreign policy.



Responding to remarks Tillerson made last week to State Department employees, McCain accused Tillerson of sending a troubling message to the oppressed people of the world.



'Secretary Tillerson sent a message to oppressed people everywhere: Don't look to the United States for hope,' McCain wrote in a New York Times op-ed published Monday. 'Our values make us sympathetic to your plight, and, when it's convenient, we might officially express that sympathy. But we make policy to serve our interests, which are not related to our values.'



'So, if you happen to be in the way of our forging relationships with your oppressors that could serve our security and economic interests, good luck to you,' he added. 'You're on your own.'



The op-ed from McCain comes after Tillerson told a gathering of State Department employees that the U.S. can't achieve its national security goals if efforts are conditioned on someone adopting American values.



Tillerson argued that there is a difference between policy and values and said there are situations where policy engagements should not be conditioned on countries adopting certain actions as to how they treat people.



McCain argued that by denying the demand for human rights and dignity, the longing for liberty and justice, 'we deny the aspirations of billions of people, and invite their enduring resentment.'



In the article titled 'Why We Must Support Human Rights,' McCain said that moral concerns must be an essential part of U.S. foreign policy and the government should not deviate from it.



McCain called U.S. values the country's strength and greatest treasure and claimed viewing foreign policy as simply transactional is dangerous.



'Depriving the oppressed of a beacon of hope could lose us the world we have built and thrived in,' McCain wrote. 'It could cost our reputation in history as the nation distinct from all others in our achievements, our identity and our enduring influence on mankind. Our values are central to all three.'



'Were they not, we would be one great power among the others of history. We would acquire wealth and power for a time, before receding into the disputed past. But we are a more exceptional country than that,' he added. 'We saw the world as it was and we made it better.'



