Locksmith Surroundings Announces the Expansion of its Services to More Cities Throughout Florida

Locksmith Surroundings Can Handle Any Type of Residential, Automotive or Commercial Locksmith Service

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / The founders of Locksmith Surroundings, a company that offers 24 hour a day, 7 day a week locksmith services to their valued customers, are pleased to announce that they have just expanded their services to additional cities throughout Florida.

To learn more about Locksmith Surroundings and see the expanded list of Florida cities that they serve, as well as read about the reliable locksmith services that they provide, please visit http://locksmithsurroundings.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, since Locksmith Surroundings first opened for business over 17 years ago, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding locksmith services, commitment to customer service and quick and affordable services.

From homeowners who have been locked out of their houses and people who lose the keys to their vehicles, to business owners who forget the combo to their safes, the friendly and experienced team from Locksmith Surroundings is ready and willing to help. They can also install a new security system for a home or office, add new locks to a home or office, and remove a broken key from a car door lock.

"Each of the Locksmith Surroundings locksmith technicians have been fully insured, licensed, and bonded," the spokesperson said, adding that the company also offers a money back guarantee for any of the services that they perform.

"This means that you do not have to question the level of service that you will receive when you call Locksmith Surroundings for any of your commercial, residential, or automotive lockout needs."

Because Locksmith Surroundings is a full service local mobile locksmith service company that operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, customers are welcome to call at any time of the night or day and one of the skilled technicians will be happy to assist with any lock-related problems that they may be having. As a bonus, Locksmith Surroundings does not charge extra for these late night or weekend calls, and they strive to respond to their customers within 15 minutes, which is a huge relief when people are locked out of their home or standing in the rain next to their car with a broken lock.

