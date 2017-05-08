Songa Offshore SE: Warrants exercised, new shares issued

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 7 April 2016 made by Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") regarding the new convertible bond loan issued by the Company on 17 April 2016.The Company has received exercise of a total of 10,863,198 warrants and have today issued 10,863,198 ordinary shares in the Company.Perestroika AS, represented on the board of Songa Offshore SE, has exercised all of their 9,472,483 warrants. After the transaction, Perestroika AS including related parties owns 59,567,340 shares.Following the exercise of the warrants, the Company's number of outstanding warrants has reduced to 10,551,086 and the number of ordinary shares in the Company has increased to 124,168,710.8 May 2017Limassol, CyprusThis information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.