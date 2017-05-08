DEADLINE TODAY: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against NantHealth, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against NantHealth ("NantHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NH) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. Investors, who purchased shares (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") on or about June 1, 2016; and/or (2) between June 1, 2016 and March 6, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), should contact the firm by the May 8, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, NantHealth made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that its founder, Patrick Soon-Shiong, donated funds through nonprofit organizations to the University of Utah for the purpose of funneling those funds back into the Company; that NantHealth and Mr. Soon-Shiong violated federal tax laws; that the Company improperly recorded orders received from the University of Utah as GPS Cancer test orders; and that NantHealth reported false and inflated GPS Cancer order figures for the third quarter of 2016. When this news was announced to the public, NantHealth's stock price decreased materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

