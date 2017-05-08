Puration, Inc.: Puration Expects Rapid EVERx CBD Infused Nutritional Supplement Product Expansion with 10 New Products

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2107 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today released a letter to shareholders from CEO Brian Shibley to highlight the anticipated benefits to PURA shareholders expected in conjunction with the pending acquisition of a controlling interest in PURA by American Cannabis Innovations Conglomerated ("ACI") announced last week. Highlights addressed in his letter include the rapid expansion of the Company's EVERx CBD Infused Sports and Fitness Nutritional Supplement product line and an overall share price enhancement of PURA common shares.

Dear Shareholders -

Last week American Cannabis Conglomerated ("ACI") announced the pending acquisition of a controlling interest in PURA and PURA's sister company, North American Cannabis Holdings (OTC PINK: USMJ) ("USMJ"). Steven Rash, the CEO of USMJ, released a letter to USMJ shareholders earlier today that covered some of the same highlights I will cover here. However, even if you have already read Mr. Rash's letter, read on here. I will cover some shareholder benefits expected from the ACI transaction that are unique to PURA shareholders.

ACI is a private equity backed rollup founded to combine a variety of leading young cannabis companies with complimentary offerings and synergistic operations. As the first two companies to be acquired into the rollup, both PURA and USMJ management will play key roles in ACI.

PURA Share Price Enhancement Potential

The goal of ACI is to improve the market capitalization value of otherwise undervalued cannabis sector companies by: 1) improving operating efficiencies made possible through the combination of multiple operations under one roof; and 2) improving the terms on growth capital resources with investment that does not come with excessive downward pressure on share prices.

No Reverse Split and No New Common Shares to be Issued

Since the announcement last week, both USMJ and PURA have received some calls and emails from shareholders concerned about various possible impacts to their current share positions. Let me clarify a few concerns mentioned by shareholders. Both PURA and USMJ common shares will remain publicly traded on the OTC Markets. A reverse split of the common stock is NOT a required term of the ACI transaction for either PURA or USMJ. ACI is acquiring a control block of preferred shares in PURA and USMJ that do not trade publicly. No new common shares of PURA or USMJ are being issued as part of the ACI transaction. We sincerely anticipate the ACI acquisition of PURA and USMJ control to enhance the value of the common stock of both Companies.

Rapid Product Line Expansion of EVERx CBD Infused Nutritional Supplements

The feature I am most excited about is the planned expansion of the EVERx CBD Infused Sports and Fitness Nutritional Supplement product line. In conjunction with the development of the of the ACI transaction, ACI traveled with me to visit the production facilities of Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM). ALKM is PURA's co-packing and formulation partner in the production of EVERx products. PURA and ALKM have developed plans to introduce another 10 EVERx CBD Infused Sports and Fitness Nutritional Supplement products. ACI has endorsed the plan and we expect to start introducing new products as early as next month.

Check back frequently and look for the first new EVERx product announcement coming soon.

Brian Shibley

CEO

Puration

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

