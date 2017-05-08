IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Enterprise Counsel Group (ECG) -- a business law firm specializing in trial, appellate, transactional, labor and real estate matters -- is pleased to support leadership development both within its own firm and among its clients. Last month, it hosted a workshop at the Pacific Club in Irvine, Calif. titled "Working with Millennials," which discussed points on how to better integrate millennials into the workplace. Later this month, ECG will participate in the Milestone Leadership Summit, the premier offsite corporate retreat for companies in Southern California where leadership teams come to learn leadership develop skills and gain valuable strategic growth opportunities.

"ECG sets itself apart from other business law firms because we don't only provide impeccable representation for our clients, but we have an unwavering dedication to their best interests," said David Robinson, founding partner of ECG. "From workshops like 'Working with Millennials' that equip our clients with practical tips and solutions, to participating in events like the Milestone Leadership Summit that enables our firm to learn, bond and grow together in order to provide an even stronger united front, ECG strives to do all it can to provide the best services to its clients."

Last month's Working with Millennials workshop took place on April 25, 2017 and was cohosted by Robinson and Brian Calle, vice president and opinion editor at the Orange County Register and a member of the Board of Governors at the University of Southern California. There, more than 35 attendees (all clients of ECG) discussed how to better integrate millennials into the workplace, best practices when handling conflicts with millennials and how to best traverse the widening generational gap between millennials and baby boomers -- all issues that have shaken up the workforce in recent years.

The 2017 Milestone Leadership Summit will take place on May 12th at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, Calif. In addition to participating in the summit -- along with other presidents, C-suite leaders and top entrepreneurs from many of Southern California's most successful companies -- and gaining insights on how to think, strategize and foster innovation, Robinson will also be addressing attendees and introducing the summit's main speaker, author Jeff DeGraff.

"I'm honored to participate and speak at the summit later this month and am excited to hear Jeff share his wisdom," said Robinson. "Even though ECG is one of the most prominent law firms in Southern California, our leadership must continue to pursue and invest in its own inherent creative and intelligent solutions. I look forward to collaborating and exchanging ideas with other leaders, and in turn, providing an even better service to our clients."

