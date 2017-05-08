Smart wearables innovator chosen as 'Judges' Favorite' following company presentations

Kenzen, www.kenzen.com an innovator in precision health monitoring, today announced it was named the Winner by the judging panel at Google Demo Day in London, a live event featuring presentations from executives for a collection of 10 elite start-ups.

Kenzen was chosen as Judges' Favorite for its standout technology, clear vision and mission to optimize personal health through sweat analysis enabled through its smart wearable devices and data analytics platform. Kenzen Co-founder and CEO Dr. Sonia Sousa presented on the capabilities and applications for Kenzen's health monitoring system featuring the ECHO Smart Patch.

"Kenzen has an exemplary business strategy and an innovative digital health platform that really excited us about next generation wearables," said David Grunwald, Head of Partnerships for Google for Entrepreneurs. "We are proud to honor Kenzen as the winner, amongst an impressive group of European start-ups at the first ever London Google Demo Day."

Kenzen's revolutionary ECHO™ Smart Patch provides real-time sweat analysis that continuously measures hydration, vital signs and biometric markers. By combining the depth of lab-based diagnostics with the convenience of real-time information from a wearable patch, workers, athletes and at-risk individuals can stay safe and optimize their health.

"Kenzen endeavors to transform healthcare and we are thrilled to receive the Google Demo Day 'Judges' Favorite' award for Kenzen's vision and the Echo Smart Patch platform," said Dr. Sonia Sousa, co-founder and CEO of Kenzen. "Google has done an incredible job supporting entrepreneurs with its amazing resources and ecosystem, and we couldn't be more proud of this recognition and honor."

In addition to the Google Demo Day honor, TechCrunch named Kenzen its Best Startup in the Future Athlete category in 2016 and Fast Company Magazine named Kenzen a finalist in its 2017 World Changing Ideas Awards, in the health category.

About Kenzen

Kenzen is an innovator in personal health monitoring and analytics designed to empower its users in the field of precision health and safety. With real-time sweat analysis, the revolutionary Kenzen ECHO™ Smart Patch wearable continuously measures hydration, vital signs and a key set of biometrics. ECHO helps companies, teams and individuals to optimize their health, and prevent avoidable health conditions, by delivering highly personalized insights and notifications. Learn more at http://kenzen.com/

