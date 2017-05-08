Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2021: Availability of Smart, Connected Vacuum Cleaners Gaining Momentum - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global household vacuum cleaner market to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global household vacuum cleaner market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail sales of products considered in the scope, by volume and value. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is availability of smart, connected vacuum cleaners. The growing adoption of smart homes is encouraging manufacturers to introduce smart features in cleaning tools. The introduction of smart, connected vacuum cleaners for the residential segment can be cited here as an example of such a development.



The high demand for sophisticated and smart household cleaning tools will, therefore, have a positive impact on the growth of the global market in the coming years. Most consumers, especially in developed countries, have been quick to adopt the latest technologies, mostly because of their hectic lifestyles and the resultant need for convenient and efficient products.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is economies of scale reduce selling price. The market for household vacuum cleaners is more globalized compared to kitchen and laundry appliances. Due to the economies of scale, the price of vacuum cleaners has come down. The availability of vacuum cleaners in the market has also increased in both and developed and developing countries.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increasing competition from alternative technology products like floor scrubbers and polishers.



Key vendors



BISSELL

Dyson

Electrolux

Techtronic Industries

Other prominent vendors



BSH Home Appliances

Haier

iRobot

Koninklijke Philips

LG Electronics

Miele

NEATO ROBOTICS

Panasonic

SAMSUNG

SharkNinja Operating



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by product positioning



Part 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fvw989/global_household

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716