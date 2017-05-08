sprite-preloader
Montag, 08.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.05.2017 | 17:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2021: Availability of Smart, Connected Vacuum Cleaners Gaining Momentum - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Marekets Logo

The global household vacuum cleaner market to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global household vacuum cleaner market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail sales of products considered in the scope, by volume and value. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is availability of smart, connected vacuum cleaners. The growing adoption of smart homes is encouraging manufacturers to introduce smart features in cleaning tools. The introduction of smart, connected vacuum cleaners for the residential segment can be cited here as an example of such a development.

The high demand for sophisticated and smart household cleaning tools will, therefore, have a positive impact on the growth of the global market in the coming years. Most consumers, especially in developed countries, have been quick to adopt the latest technologies, mostly because of their hectic lifestyles and the resultant need for convenient and efficient products.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is economies of scale reduce selling price. The market for household vacuum cleaners is more globalized compared to kitchen and laundry appliances. Due to the economies of scale, the price of vacuum cleaners has come down. The availability of vacuum cleaners in the market has also increased in both and developed and developing countries.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increasing competition from alternative technology products like floor scrubbers and polishers.

Key vendors

  • BISSELL
  • Dyson
  • Electrolux
  • Techtronic Industries

Other prominent vendors

  • BSH Home Appliances
  • Haier
  • iRobot
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • LG Electronics
  • Miele
  • NEATO ROBOTICS
  • Panasonic
  • SAMSUNG
  • SharkNinja Operating

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by product positioning

Part 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Key leading countries

Part 11: Decision framework

Part 12: Drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fvw989/global_household

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire