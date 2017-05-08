ATLANTA, 2017-05-08 16:57 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global provider of high-performance Linux® and storage solutions, will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2017 on Monday, May 15, 2017 at market close.



Concurrent management will host a conference call and live webcast with presentation materials on the same day at 5:00 pm ET to review the reported results. To participate on the conference call, please dial (800) 230-1085 (U.S.) or (612) 288-0337 (International) using password 170515.



The conference call and presentation materials will be available via a webcast at http://www.concurrent.com/about/investors/investors-2/. The call will be archived and available on the Company's website through Monday, May 29, 2017.



