The African Development Bank (AfDB)-managed Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) has granted a $ 965,000 grant to Zimbabwean investment company Oxygen Energy Private Limited for the preparation of a business case for a 20 MW off-grid rooftop solar project in Zimbabwe.

The project will consist of several installations located on buildings owned by Old Mutual Property Group Zimbabwe, a local financial services provider which also runs one of the largest property businesses in Zimbabwe.

The PV systems installed at Old Mutual buildings are expected to compensate for baseload ...

