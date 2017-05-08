Sydney-based energy infrastructure specialist APA Group has selected RCR Tomlinson as the EPC contractor for a 110 MW solar project in the town of Dalby, Queensland. The contract is valued at roughly A$175 million ($129.3 million).RCR Tomlinson will design and build the PV array in southern Queensland's Darling Downs region, approximately 210 kilometres west of Brisbane. The Perth-based engineering services firm will also work on related substations for the project and oversee the grid-connection process, according to an online statement. Construction is scheduled ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...