Technavio's latest report on the global electric locomotive engines market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021.

Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on powertrain sector, says, "Increasing concerns regarding emissions from diesel-electric locomotive engines drive governments to upgrade their rail transport systems to electric locomotives. China, India, and Russia are the key markets for electric locomotives

Electric locomotive engines are mainly preferred as they reduce road congestion caused by large freight trucks. They are an effective and non-polluting means of freight transport and they further reduce the dependence on petroleum-based fuel. Electric locomotive engines also decrease the frequency of trips required for transporting freight and passengers as these can travel at higher speeds than conventional diesel locomotive engines.

The top three emerging trends driving the global electric locomotive engines marketaccording to Technavio automotiveresearch analysts are:

Emergence of dual-mode locomotive trains

Annually, about USD 3 billion worth fuel is used in India for powering the diesel locomotives of the country. The Indian government plans to electrify about 22,000 miles of rails and introduce electric engine locomotives to reduce the dependence on diesel engines.

"The Indian Railways must acquire about 5,000 electric engine locomotives for complete electrification of rails. The additional cost of hiring engineers, additional skilled workforce and re-educating the existing staff about the operations of maintaining traction and locomotive maintenance for electric engines will be high," according to Praveen.

Use of autonomous locomotive engines for long-distance transport

A large number of autonomous locomotives are used in underground rails for transporting passengers. The majority of these locomotives are automated and can travel short distances in metros and cities.

A centralized controller and a predefined railroad infrastructure are the main components that enable the intelligent movement of autonomous locomotive engines in metros and cities. However, long-distance autonomous transport requires sensors and self-driving algorithms (similar to those used in self-driving cars) embedded in the locomotives.

Emergence of hydrogen-powered locomotive engines

In 2016, ALSTOM, a locomotive engines manufacturer launched Coradia iLint, a hydrogen cell-powered passenger train. This train does not require overhead electric cables for power and does not cause pollution. The train is fueled by hydrogen that is placed on the roof of the train and produces electric energy by mixing hydrogen and oxygen.

This system emits only condensed water and steam as by-products. Since these trains run on hydrogen, they do not require expensive infrastructural changes (such as electrification of rails).

The key vendors are as follows:

ALSTOM

China CNR

Siemens

