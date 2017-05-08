MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- (Family Features) With backyard barbecues, pool parties and patriotic celebrations in full swing leading up to the Fourth of July, kids are constantly on the go with summertime activities. For long summer days in the sun, a cool treat is the perfect way to help keep kids energized for all of their summertime activities.

These homemade red, white and blueberry frozen pops are the perfect patriotic summer snack for active kids. Made with wholesome ingredients like fruit and milk, they're a great way for moms to add quality nutrition to snack time with flavors their kids already love. Plus, with milk as an ingredient, this delicious recipe is a creative way to help the whole family get added nutrients they need, like calcium and protein.

Whether celebrating Independence Day or relaxing following an afternoon in the sun, this tasty and nutritious summertime snack is one the whole family can enjoy together. For more inspiration and recipes to serve up summer fun, visit milklife.com.

Red, White and Blueberry Frozen Pops Servings: 10 1/2 cup granola 2 teaspoons brown rice syrup 3/4 cup reduced fat milk 6 ounces fat free vanilla Greek yogurt 1 cup whole strawberries, tops removed water 1 1/4 cup blueberries, divided

In small bowl, stir granola and brown rice syrup until combined. Using end of wooden spoon, press approximately 3/4 tablespoon granola into each frozen pop mold. Granola should be packed tightly into bottom of molds.

In another small bowl, stir together milk and yogurt; set aside.

Using small food processor or high-powered blender, puree strawberries until smooth. Stir water into each puree so they are pourable, about 2 tablespoons each, more if necessary.

Set aside 30 blueberries and puree remainder. Add water, as needed, to make pourable.

To layer pops, start by pouring, piping or syringing 1 tablespoon milk and yogurt mixture into each mold, covering granola layer. Put each mold in freezer until firm, at least 1 hour.

Layer 1 tablespoon strawberry puree on top of frozen yogurt layer in each mold. Cover top of molds with foil, insert sticks and freeze again until solid. Remove foil, add another layer of yogurt and freeze again.

For final layer, add 1 tablespoon blueberry puree and 3 blueberries to each mold. Freeze until solid. Keep frozen pops in molds until ready to eat. Run each mold under lukewarm water for approximately 10 seconds to loosen and remove frozen pops. Pops can be made 1 day in advance.

Tip: For clean lines between frozen yogurt layers, use small syringe.

Nutritional information per serving: 70 calories; 2 g fat; 0.5 g saturated fat; 3 g protein; 11 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 20 mg sodium; 48 mg calcium (4% of daily value). Nutrition figures based on using reduced fat milk.

