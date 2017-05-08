On 7 February, PANDORA initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 350. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).



The purpose of the programme is to reduce PANDORAs share capital and to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes.



Under the programme PANDORA will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 1,800 million in the period from 7 February to 6 February 2018.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price, DKK DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, latest 536,276 423,658,940 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 May 2017 8,400 734.14 6,166,750 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 May 2017 21,040 720.94 15,168,481 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 May 2017 12,900 714.35 9,215,176 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 May 2017 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 May 2017 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 578,616 454,209,347 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, PANDORA owns a total of 903,656 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.8% of the Company's share capital.



In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.



