Global Animation Design Software Market 2017-2021 With Growth Within the French Industry Because of 30% Tax Rebate - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Animation Design Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global animation and design software market to grow at a CAGR of 16.12% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Animation and Design Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growth of French animation industry. Many animated television series that are broadcast in Europe are produced by French studios such as La Fabrique, Praxinos, and Ellipsanime. The Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée is an agency that monitors the production and promotion of cinematic and audiovisual arts. The number of animation projects has increased in the country through the provision of the government subsidies. This has also helped foster the growth and demand for animation design software. The tax rebate in France stood at 30% of eligible expenses for feature films with a cap of nearly $33 million in 2016. The rebate increased to 25% for television projects in 2016 from the earlier 20% in 2015. The changes in tax rebate schemes have compelled many French animation producers to relocate their production units to France from Asia and set up studio facilities in Gaul.

According to the report, one driver in market is increased use of animation design in movies and video games. One of the key market drivers contributing to the growth of the market is the increased use of animation design in the film and television industry. The popularity of animated films is growing worldwide. Many animated films, such as Cars, Toy Story, and The Incredibles, have achieved high audience ratings. This is because 3D animation provides enhanced graphics, clarity, and faster rendering of frames than 2D and traditional animation styles. The demand for games with animated characters and imageries is rising exponentially worldwide. The gaming industry is a major end-user in the global animation design software market. Animation design software products, which are currently available in the market, provide stunning animation effects in 3D and have the capability to produce complex animations.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is availability of open-source animation design software. Most small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are cost-sensitive and can't afford expensive and commercial software. Open-source animation design software products, such as Blender, trueSpace, 3D Canvas, and Google SketchUp 7, provide these enterprises with advantages such as cost-efficiency, availability, and user-friendliness. The growing popularity of these software products is likely to challenge the prospects of proprietary software vendors. There are some initiatives, such as the Morevna Project, which promotes the use of open-source animation in films. The Morevna Project is an initiative for testing and improving open-source tools and adopting them in animation production. Major open-source animation software that are used in the project are Synfig, Blender, Krita, Papagayo NG, and RenderChan.

Key vendors



Autodesk

Adobe

Corel Corporation

Other prominent vendors



Blender Foundation

Corus Entertainment

Daz Productions

EIAS3D

Luxion

NEMETSCHEK GROUP

NewTek

Nintendo

Pixologic

SideFX

Smith Micro Software

Synfig Studio

The Foundry Visionmongers

TVPaint Developement

Xara Group



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor profiles



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vxzlx2/global_animation

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716